First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.84

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 2700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

In other First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd news, insider James Murchie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPL. Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 145,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 119,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

