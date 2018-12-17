Fiserv Inc (FISV) Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367,024 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Fiserv worth $133,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $3,847,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Argus set a $90.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

