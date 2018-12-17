Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

FLXN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

FLXN opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 1,346.87%. Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 52.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

