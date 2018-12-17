Fluidigm (FLDM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fluidigm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Fluidigm stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $305.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. Fluidigm has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.69.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 50.46% and a negative return on equity of 86.00%. The business had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluidigm news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,157,010 shares of company stock worth $7,929,017. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

