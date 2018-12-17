Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Finisar Co. (FNSR)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,702 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Finisar were worth $68,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Finisar by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,915,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Finisar by 111.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,278,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Finisar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,995,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,656 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Finisar by 49.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 567,318 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Finisar by 87.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after acquiring an additional 721,583 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNSR. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Finisar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Finisar to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Finisar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $921,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,418.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,108 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FNSR opened at $21.75 on Monday. Finisar Co. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $325.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.84 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finisar Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corp. is an optical communications company, which engages in the provision of components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies. Its products include optical transceivers, active optical cable, optical engines, communication components, sensing components, and optical instrumentation.

