Fmr LLC Purchases 22,879 Shares of First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,991,293 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Foundation worth $62,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,523,000 after buying an additional 491,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 237,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $5,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on First Foundation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on First Foundation from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

FFWM opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $594.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. First Foundation Inc has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $491,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $1,373,120 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

