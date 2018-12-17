Fmr LLC Sells 1,824,178 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,505,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,824,178 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $66,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

In related news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 29,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,331.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmi Sue Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 94,269 shares of company stock worth $2,311,332. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

