Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth $208,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth $212,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

NYSE FMX opened at $83.65 on Monday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/fomento-economico-mexicano-sab-fmx-shares-sold-by-mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd.html.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.