Ford Motor (F) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.27.

F stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,945.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 119,979 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 28.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,795,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 624,911 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Ford Motor by 85.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 52,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 211.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,661,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 1,127,504 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

