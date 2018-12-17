Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Stake Raised by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 543,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,153,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 551,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,458,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,498,000 after buying an additional 274,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $71.98 on Monday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of -0.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

