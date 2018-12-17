Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,064 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,709 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Spindletop Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spindletop Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

Shares of TCBI opened at $51.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vince A. Ackerson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,142,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,064 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/franklin-resources-inc-buys-3064-shares-of-texas-capital-bancshares-inc-tcbi.html.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.