Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 370,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,955,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 410,028 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 175.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,291,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,559 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 86.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 305,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,695,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 748,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $16.46 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $306.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 445 retail centers comprise approximately 77 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

