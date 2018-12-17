Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) CFO John G. Demeritt Buys 3,000 Shares

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) CFO John G. Demeritt bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $20,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FSP opened at $7.00 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.44 million.

FSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,566,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 934,843 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,344,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,640,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after acquiring an additional 169,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,640,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after acquiring an additional 169,731 shares during the period.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

