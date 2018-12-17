Franklin Wireless (FKWL) vs. Communications Systems (JCS) Head to Head Contrast

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Franklin Wireless does not pay a dividend. Communications Systems pays out -106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Wireless and Communications Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Communications Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Wireless has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -4.13% -8.43% -5.65% Communications Systems -11.71% -16.87% -13.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Communications Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $30.07 million 0.77 -$2.09 million N/A N/A Communications Systems $82.32 million 0.27 -$11.82 million ($0.15) -16.47

Franklin Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Communications Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Communications Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Communications Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications. Its products are used to solve wireless connectivity challenges in various vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and others. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The company's JDL Technologies segment offers IT managed services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures, and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.