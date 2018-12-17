Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) PT Set at €66.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Cfra set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.64 ($99.58).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €59.20 ($68.84) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 12 month high of €93.82 ($109.09).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

