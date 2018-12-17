FTI Foodtech International (FTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 19500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

About FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc provides Safe Cash blockchain technology to develop application for barter and food industries. It engages in the FLASH coin crypto currency business. The company also offers goods on barter exchanges, such as Trade Business Exchange, The Certificate Club, and Barter Central Ontario for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars.

