FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

JAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Alliance Securities began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Jagged Peak Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jagged Peak Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

JAG stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of -0.15. Jagged Peak Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.71 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In other news, EVP Christopher Humber sold 25,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $190,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,980,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,200,769.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,125. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

