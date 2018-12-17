FY2018 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Ifs Securities started coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,490 in the last three months. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $406,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,853 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2,702.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 708.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 37.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,783,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,137 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 335.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,612,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,648 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

