FY2018 EPS Estimates for Total SA (TOT) Reduced by Analyst

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Total in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. Total has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.7267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

