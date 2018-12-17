FY2019 EPS Estimates for Pivotal Software (PVTL) Lifted by William Blair

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pivotal Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). William Blair also issued estimates for Pivotal Software’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVTL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pivotal Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of PVTL stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pivotal Software news, President William Cook sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $516,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,356.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 99.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 118,168 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. SQN Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 2,772.5% during the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,726,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,250 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.