FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Issued By Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.03. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

LOW stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $746,818,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $303,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $266,540,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $206,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

