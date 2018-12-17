G4S/ADR’s (GFSZY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Gabelli

Gabelli reiterated their buy rating on shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G4S/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

GFSZY stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. G4S/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

