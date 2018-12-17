Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Stake Decreased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,105 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Garrison Capital worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 86.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital during the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GARS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,738. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.34. Garrison Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 25.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

GARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

