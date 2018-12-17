GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.34

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 3022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $27.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $912.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.14.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 109.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 27.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

