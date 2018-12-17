Gates Industrial (GTES) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Gates Industrial traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 413727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Gates Industrial news, insider Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 46,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000.

The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.30 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

