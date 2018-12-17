Gear Energy (GENGF) Lifted to Buy at GMP Securities

GMP Securities upgraded shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

