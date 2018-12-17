General Mills (GIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $37.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “General Mills (GIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/general-mills-gis-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.