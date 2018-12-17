Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $3.74 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00104528 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Ovis and Binance. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and $1.27 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.02272694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00142808 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00184738 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, Ovis and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

