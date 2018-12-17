Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of Genomic Health worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHDX. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHDX opened at $69.34 on Monday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6,934.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.28. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $1,079,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 204,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $16,207,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,735,271 shares of company stock worth $133,880,176. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

GHDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

