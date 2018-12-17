Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,421,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $64,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 15.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 293,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 924,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,343,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.45 on Monday. Genworth Financial Inc has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

