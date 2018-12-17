Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.78.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,948. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $43.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 14,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $839,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,603.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,075 shares of company stock worth $3,653,652 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,805,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,059,000 after purchasing an additional 90,235 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,059,000 after buying an additional 90,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Glaukos by 180.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 137,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth $1,054,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.