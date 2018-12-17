Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) versus Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 7.07% 5.14% 0.43% Peoples Utah Bancorp 24.05% 14.14% 1.75%

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Utah Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and Peoples Utah Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Utah Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.45%. Given Peoples Utah Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Utah Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.89 million 1.98 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Peoples Utah Bancorp $100.54 million 5.46 $19.84 million $1.53 19.15

Peoples Utah Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peoples Utah Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services products, including wire transfer and ACH services, checkcards, and credit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans, as well as leasing; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 25 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. People's Utah Bancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

