Glen Eagle Resources (GER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc (CVE:GER) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 22500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Canada and Central America. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property with 141 claims located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Honduras.

