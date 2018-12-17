Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 709,763 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.11% of Accenture worth $120,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,063,106,000 after purchasing an additional 826,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 115,500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,808,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,604,587,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,905,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,184,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.39.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $382,236.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $155.53 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $146.05 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

