Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,726 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 142,865 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.26% of Applied Materials worth $97,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $32.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 62.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

