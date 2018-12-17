Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
GMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 899,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,906. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 148.15%.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
