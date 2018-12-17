Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Stake Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,456,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $536,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,234,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,190,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $38,195,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Stake Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/globus-medical-inc-gmed-stake-lifted-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.