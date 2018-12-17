GlyEco (GLYE) versus Flotek Industries (FTK) Head to Head Survey

GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get GlyEco alerts:

This table compares GlyEco and Flotek Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlyEco $12.07 million 0.17 -$5.18 million N/A N/A Flotek Industries $317.10 million 0.21 -$27.39 million ($0.07) -16.57

GlyEco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flotek Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of GlyEco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Flotek Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of GlyEco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Flotek Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GlyEco and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlyEco -37.32% -201.33% -37.99% Flotek Industries -33.22% -9.56% -7.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GlyEco and Flotek Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlyEco 0 0 0 0 N/A Flotek Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

GlyEco has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flotek Industries beats GlyEco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlyEco Company Profile

GlyEco, Inc., a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services. The company's Industrial segment develops, manufactures, and markets additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolant, and heat transfer industries; and METALGUARD additive package product line comprising one-step inhibitor systems to make various types of antifreeze concentrates and 50/50 coolants for automobiles, heavy-duty diesel engines, stationary engines in gas patch, and other applications, as well as METALGUARD heat transfer fluids that include propylene and ethylene glycol based light and heavy-duty fluids for various operating temperatures. It also operates a glycol re-distillation plant in West Virginia, which processes waste glycol into virgin quality recycled glycol for sale to industrial customers. GlyEco, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. It serves oil and natural gas, oilfield service, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GlyEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlyEco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.