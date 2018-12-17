GMP Securities Lowers Paramount Resources (POU) to Reduce

GMP Securities cut shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.78.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of POU opened at C$6.71 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.95) by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post -1.2100000048257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Keith Macleod acquired 6,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total transaction of C$35,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,100 shares of company stock worth $73,548.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.