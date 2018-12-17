Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) Price Target to GBX 352

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 352 ($4.60) in a research report released on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 361 ($4.72) to GBX 366 ($4.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 378 ($4.94) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 391.50 ($5.12).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332.28 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 411.30 ($5.37).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

