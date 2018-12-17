Goldman Sachs Group Cuts St. James’s Place (STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,090

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.90) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target (down from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,456 ($19.03) to GBX 1,359 ($17.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,299 ($16.97) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,285.25 ($16.79).

LON STJ opened at GBX 931.40 ($12.17) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,008 ($13.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

