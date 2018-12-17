Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lanxess (LXS)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Friday.

LXS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.04 ($77.96).

LXS stock opened at €42.43 ($49.34) on Friday. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 12-month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

