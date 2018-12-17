Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for ENI (ENI)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.20 ($23.49) price objective on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.50 ($21.51).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €14.14 ($16.44) on Friday. ENI has a 1 year low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a 1 year high of €15.44 ($17.95).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

