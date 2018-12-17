Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for AXA (CS)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.33 ($30.61).

AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

