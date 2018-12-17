GoldMaxCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (GMX)

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, GoldMaxCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldMaxCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $79.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMaxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00025845 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GoldMaxCoin Coin Profile

GoldMaxCoin (CRYPTO:GMX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMaxCoin is gmxcoin.org.

GoldMaxCoin Coin Trading

GoldMaxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMaxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMaxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

