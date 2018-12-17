Good Times Restaurants’ (GTIM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) in a research note released on Friday. Maxim Group currently has a $7.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating and $7 price target on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) following the release of full F4Q18 (September) results yesterday.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GTIM. TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 291,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 91,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale small box' restaurant concept.

