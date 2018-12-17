Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Gramercy Property Trust stock remained flat at $$27.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

