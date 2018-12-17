Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 11,821 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,092,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,011,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,245,000 after purchasing an additional 346,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 940,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares during the period. WEALTHFRONT Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 2,348,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 153,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 133,753 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $112.73 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $121.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.3526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

