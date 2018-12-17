Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,928 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 119,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,711,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $95.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $94.97 and a one year high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

