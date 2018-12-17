Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,461 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Anixter International by 33.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Anixter International by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Anixter International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Anixter International by 18.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Anixter International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixter International alerts:

NYSE AXE opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. Anixter International Inc. has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $88.85.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-sells-1461-shares-of-anixter-international-inc-axe.html.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.